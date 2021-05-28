The first 9 things to do with your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro

Even in the case of the iPhone 12 (and mini), where the camera specs haven’t moved on from the previous generation, the extra grunt of the A14 improves image processing. There’s more detail in ultra-wide shots and Night mode.

But on Pro iPhones, Apple’s new ProRAW makes shooting in RAW more accessible, through combining processing and computational smarts with the editing flexibility of a RAW format. The files you end up with are huge, but for vitally important shots you might want to rework later, it’s a boon.

In short, take a lot of photos, then. Also: turn on iCloud Photos to ensure Apple has a copy of your snaps on its servers, in case you lose your phone. And should you at any point want to ramp up the ‘pro’ even further, consider investing in Moment lenses (from $49.99) too.