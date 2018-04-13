The first 10 things you should do with your Huawei P20 and P20 Pro

The Huawei P20 Pro has done the seemingly impossible, taking the smartphone throne away from the Samsung Galaxy S9 and topping Apple and Google in the process.

So if you've bought one, you'll probably be pretty happy right now. But if you're just getting your hands on the P20 Pro or smaller Huawei P20, then you might be looking for a little help on making the most of the handset and understanding its many nuances.

Luckily, we're here to help. Need a few pointers on how to best customise your new flagship and utilise its many unique features? Here are the first 10 things you should do with the P20 or P20 Pro.