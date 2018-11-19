First 10 things you should do with your Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL

Digital Wellbeing is one of the big new features of Android 9.0. And, on the surface at least, it seems Google wants us to use our phones less.

Use your phone as normal for a couple of days, then head to Settings > Digital Wellbeing. And prepare for a possible nasty shock.

This shows how many unlocks and notifications you’ve received in a day, along with a pie chart of how your phone use splits up between apps. Tap the pie chart and you can see that data over hours and days.

But what’s the point?

Digital Wellbeing is a wake-up call for those of us who know we spend too much time on our phones, or at least in specific apps.

You can then set app timers in the Dashboard section in Digital Wellness. These tick away when as you use apps. And when you run out of allotted screen time, you’re booted out.

The Pixel 3 XL does let you override these limits. But it’s an important reminder of when you’re behaving badly. When you eat too much you end up feeling full or sick. Use your phone too much and the anxiety and sadness often only crops up six months later. Get it sorted.