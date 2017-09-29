FIFA 18 vs PES 2018: Which should you buy?

The thing about authenticity is that it only really works if it’s across the board, so while Pro Evo has Barcelona, Liverpool, PSG and a few dozen other teams all present and correct, if you have to play against London FC, MD White and Man Blue the illusion falls down, even if the official Champions League theme tune is blaring.

FIFA, on the other hand, has real kits for everyone from Real Madrid and Arsenal to Carl Zeiss Jena and Forest Green Rovers, which softens the blow of losing out on that Europa League licence somewhat.

But it’s the sheer scale of what EA has replicated that’s so impressive about FIFA 18. While it might only be the Premier League that has a full complement of stadia, with the Camp Nou notably absent due to Barca’s deal with PES, there are enough iconic grounds from around the world to please any football tourist.

FIFA 18’s vibrant, writhing recreations of Boca’s La Bombanera and River Plate’s El Monumental are particularly thrilling, giving the game a real sense of life, where Pro Evo can still feel a little robotic.

EA’s commitment to creating a believable world runs through everything in FIFA 18, from the pre-match graphics to the commentators. Pro Evo, however, generally looks a little old-fashioned, while Peter Drury and Jim Beglin often either talk over each other or spout bizarre lines such as: “It might be flowing one way but there’s still time for some ebb.”

It’s an emphatic win for FIFA 18 here.

Winner: FIFA 18