Facebook Portal vs Amazon Echo Show: the weigh-in

With Facebook’s Portal range of video-calling devices now available in the UK, smart displays are here to stay – but which side is shaping up to be the best?

Amazon’s Echo Show (from £90) might have a head start, but with various form factors and some nifty camera tech, the Portal (from £129) makes a pretty good case for itself – as long as you can forgive Facebook for its past indiscretions.

Here’s our spec-off to see which one edges the pre-fight weigh-in.