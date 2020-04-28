Everything you need to know about Zoom and Houseparty rival Messenger Rooms

Lockdown has changed the world. Friday night bar crawls have been replaced with pyjama-clad nights in, sweat-inducing gym sessions are being supplanted by once-a-day jogs, and banana bread is having a bigger comeback than Robert Downey Jr. It's a brave new world, and despite the fact that we're more apart than ever before, we're also spending more time together online.

Video calling apps, for instance, have experienced a mini-renaissance as virtual pub quizzes and game nights become the norm, connecting people while helping them protect others by staying home. Houseparty, Skype, and Zoom have all become household names over the past few weeks, and now Facebook is looking to join the party with a new platform of its very own.

It's called Messenger Rooms, and like its competitors it'll allow a group of users to chat face-to-face without breaking quarantine.

At this point, you might be struggling to get excited about yet another video chat service, but Facebook has a few tricks up its sleeve that makes Messenger Rooms worth caring about. Here's everything you need to know about the platform.