Everything you need to know about the NHS COVID-19 app

Call us naive, but when you’re attempting to fight a global pandemic, it seems the first thing you need to do is work out who’s got it and where they are.

It seems the UK government has only recently cottoned on to this idea, but part of its wider plan to get a handle on the coronavirus outbreak is to get us all to download a contact-tracing app.

But what is contact tracing? And when will you be able to download it? If only some handsome, witty gadget website would summarise it in three handy points...