Drop everything and download: Honk

Honk might sound like a new social network for geese but there’s no need for a beak or webbed feet if you want to use it. In fact, the only thing you need is another friend who's also open to the idea of using an app named after a ephemeral squawk - and who doesn't mind the idea of their messages being cast into the enternal void after you've finished wittering on.

You see, Honk is a real-time chat app that shows your messages as you type them, rather than after you've hit 'send.' It's like having a real-life conversation, except on your phone and with your fingers. Alright, we can see why you might be a little bit confused. Allow us to explain.