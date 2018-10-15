Drop everything and download: Fender Play

Choose your weapon - guitar, bass or ukulele - and the Fender Play app will school you on how to play it using bite-size videos presented by friendly guitar gurus.

The app works on desktop, iPhone, iPad or Android and promises to teach you your first recognisable riff in just 22 minutes. A bold claim, but the app delivers.

After choosing your ‘path’ from genres that include rock, pop and blues, you’ll be presented with a series of lessons covering everything from tuning the strings to playing full songs.

The slick UI makes it easy to track your progress as you tick off each lesson and move up from Level 1 to 5. It’s perfect for absolute beginners and if you’ve already got some guitar skills under your belt you can just skip straight to the song tutorials.