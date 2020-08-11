Drop everything and download: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Every now and then an indie game takes the world by storm.

Limbo, Super Meat Boy and Minecraft all came from humble beginnings but went on to be household names. Well, as long as your household knows its way around a control pad.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout looks like it might be next, especially with PS Plus subscribers able to download it for free until the end of August. Could this massively multiplayer party game be the next Rocket League?