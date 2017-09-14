Cut the cords: 7 of the best wireless chargers for iPhone 8 and iPhone X

Finally, with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, Apple phone wielders will be able to enjoy the simple, convenient pleasure that is wireless charging.

Of course, many Android flagship owners have already been in on it for years now, but Apple likes to take its time with some things. Here's the upside: all of those iPhones use the open Qi charging standard, and there are plenty of affordable options out there that'll work with your phone.

Here's the other upside: since the Qi standard has been around for a while, there are loads of distinctive chargers, as well, some of which are cheap and others that might break the bank a bit. But if you're paying upwards of £1000 (or more) for an iPhone, why not go all out?

Apple will have its own AirPad out in 2018, which can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods case all at once, but it's likely to cost a pretty penny. Besides, can you really wait that long?

If not, then continue on to check out seven of our favourite wireless charging pads today that are compatible with the new iPhones, as well as Android and other Qi devices.

Additional words by Andrew Hayward