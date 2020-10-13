The best anti-Prime Day deals from Currys PC World

Prime Day is here and while it’s great to see all the amazing deals on Amazon, it’s also important to keep an eye out – many other retailers try and compete.

And just like clockwork, Currys PC World have launched their anti-Prime Day sale with up to 51% off brands such as Google, Fitbit, Samsung, LG and so much more.

OK, it’s called an “Epic Deals Event” that lasts for 48 hours, but this is clearly a direct shot across the bows of Amazon.

But enough from me, let’s get to the deals. We’ve handpicked the best special offers worth your hard-earned dosh.