The best anti-Prime Day deals from Currys PC World

Prime Day is here and while it’s great to see all the amazing deals on Amazon, it’s also important to keep an eye out – many other retailers try and compete.
And just like clockwork, Currys PC World have launched their anti-Prime Day sale with up to 51% off brands such as Google, Fitbit, Samsung, LG and so much more.
OK, it’s called an “Epic Deals Event” that lasts for 48 hours, but this is clearly a direct shot across the bows of Amazon.
But enough from me, let’s get to the deals. We’ve handpicked the best special offers worth your hard-earned dosh.
Living Room upgrades
Spending more time indoors? Let’s get telly and sound system upgraded to be the best it can be on a budget.
£50 off LG 43in 4K HDR LED Smart TV – just £329 with code 50TVSAVE
£50 off Panasonic 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar – just £99
OK, Computer
Nothing good on that giant TV? Grab a laptop in the sale and entertain yourself for a belter of a price.
£300 off Asus Zenbook Duo laptop with 15in screen, Intel Core i7 & 512GB SSD - £2299
£50 off Acer Spin 3 14in 2 in 1 laptop with Intel Core i5 & 256GB SSD - £699
£200 off Zenbook 14in laptop with Intel Core i5 & 512GB SSD - £799
Phones and Wearables
Big price cuts across cracking smartphones and wearables.
£150 off Oppo Find X2 Neo – just £449 (25% off)
£45 off Oppo A72 – just £174.99 (20% off)
£30 off Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker – just £59.99 (33% off)
Your home, but smarter
From smart speakers and assistants to home lighting kits, give your home some serious smarts on the cheap.
£40 off Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant – just £39.99 (50% off)
£21 off Google Nest Hub – just £58 (27% off)
£21 off Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) - just £28 (43% off)
£69 off Philips Hue White & Colour Ambience Smart Lighting Starter kit – just £66.99 (51% off)
Kitchen & Bathroom
Supe up your dental routine. Treat yourself to a good cuppa in the morning.
£40.99 off Oral B CrossAction Pro 2000 Electric toothbrush – just £39 (51% off)
£30 off Nespresso by Krups Inissia Coffee machine – just £59.99 (33% off)