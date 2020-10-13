Features

The best anti-Prime Day deals from Currys PC World

Currys PC World are on the attack – here are the best anti-Prime Day deals.
by 

Prime Day is here and while it’s great to see all the amazing deals on Amazon, it’s also important to keep an eye out – many other retailers try and compete. 

And just like clockwork, Currys PC World have launched their anti-Prime Day sale with up to 51% off brands such as Google, Fitbit, Samsung, LG and so much more. 

OK, it’s called an “Epic Deals Event” that lasts for 48 hours, but this is clearly a direct shot across the bows of Amazon. 

But enough from me, let’s get to the deals. We’ve handpicked the best special offers worth your hard-earned dosh. 

Living Room upgrades