Do you kick off your day bashing out emails over coffee? How about your afternoons? Wading through pre-sheets and client decks? And when it’s time to clock off, do you unwind by editing your snaps, with some gaming and streaming thrown in for good measure?

Sorry to bombard you with questions.

If that all sounds remotely familiar, you need a machine that doesn’t force you to choose between power, flexibility, and stamina. You need a laptop that’s built to handle work, creativity, and play – sometimes all at once.

Enter Curry’s. It’s stocking a new generation of Copilot+ PCs – ultra-capable Windows 11 laptops powered by Intel Core® Ultra™ processors – that are built to confidently handle whatever you care to throw at them.

Whether you’re plugging in for a full day of deep work, sketching out ideas on a touchscreen, or propped on the sofa with a film and your second packet of chocolate Hobnobs (no judgement here), these machines are made to keep up.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best laptops that deliver on all fronts – and you’ll find them all now at Currys.

ASUS Zenbook S 14: built for balance

Light enough to carry all day, and powerful enough to handle practically anything, the Zenbook S 14 is a brilliantly balanced machine for people who jump between tasks and tools without missing a beat.

At just 1.2 kg and a staggering 1.1 cm thin, it’s a veritable featherweight. And yet, beneath its sleek chassis beats the power of an Intel Core® Ultra™ 7 processor with integrated Intel® Arc™ graphics, 32 GB of RAM, and a generous 1 TB SSD. A Tetris-worthy marvel.

It’s the screen that makes it a creative standout, though. The 14in 3K OLED panel is sharp, bright, and calibrated for colour accuracy – making it ideal for photographers, designers, or anyone who likes their Netflix served with richer blacks and punchy colours.

The 120 Hz refresh rate brings silky-smooth scrolling and gaming prowess, while the touchscreen lets you swipe, tap, and zoom through projects with pinpoint precision. And if your workday involves bouncing between browser tabs, image edits, and presentations, this is the laptop that makes it all feel effortless.

With up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, it’ll stay with you through early starts and late finishes without biting the dust. How’s that for peace of mind?

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Evo: creative power in your palm

The MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Evo is what happens when you pump all your stats into performance and portability. It’s not just light – it’s under a kilo – and yet somehow still manages to squeeze in a 2.8K OLED display, a 1 TB SSD, 32 GB of RAM, and an Intel Core® Ultra™7 processor – complete with Intel® Arc™ GPU for accelerated video editing, rendering, and real-time creative previews. Phew.

Whether you’re slicing through footage, sketching out concepts, or just hopping between Excel and Illustrator, the Prestige 13 delivers snappy performance with zero fuss. Its high-resolution screen brings crisp detail and vibrant colours too, making it ideal for creative apps or just kicking back with a film when the workday’s over. And with a full-HD webcam, three-mic array, and AI-powered noise cancellation, it’s equally well-equipped for video calls – even if you’re working from a busy café.

Best of all, the battery just keeps going. You can get up to 24 hours of runtime from a single charge – long enough to work, play, and maybe even squeeze in a comforting episode or two of Friends before bed.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED: versatility with attitude

For creators on a budget – or anyone who just wants a sharp, dependable all-rounder – the ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED is a smart choice. It’s powered by an Intel Core® Ultra™5 processor and backed by Intel® Arc™ graphics and 16 GB of RAM, so whether you’re editing photos, building decks, or playing the odd indie game, it can take the strain. You get a spacious 512 GB SSD too, with fast boot and load times for all your apps and files.

The star of the show here though, is the screen. A Full HD+ OLED panel delivers inky blacks and bold contrast, and the 16:10 aspect ratio means more vertical space for working and browsing. It’s slim, light, and stylish enough to carry into meetings or lectures, and quiet enough to double as a late-night binge-watching machine. You’ll get up to 16 hours of battery life on a charge as well, so it won’t run out of steam halfway through any major plot twists.

All in all, a proper do-it-all machine that won’t break your back – or your budget.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9: a premium experience, front to back

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9 isn’t just a laptop. It’s a statement. With a sculpted glass finish, an almost bezel-free 14in display, and camera hidden beneath the screen(!), it’s an ultra-sleek creative powerhouse with zero compromise on performance.

Inside, there’s an Intel Core® Ultra™ 7 processor, integrated Intel® Arc™ graphics, 32 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of SSD storage – everything you need to power through work, design, and entertainment shenanigans.

Its PureSight Pro OLED screen is a formidable sight to behold too – a 4K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification all combine to deliver exceptional detail and contrast. In short, if you’re juggling spreadsheets in the morning, sketching ideas after lunch, and watching films at night, this is a screen that’s more than ready to bring it all to life. Its touchscreen interface responds quickly and accurately as well, with enough clarity and fluidity to support stylus input for note-taking or digital doodling.

And, despite all that power, it weighs just 1.2 kg – so you can take it anywhere (and look the business in the process).

One device. Endless possibilities.

Work, create, or play, these Intel Core® Ultra™ processors – powered Copilot+ PCs are built to support you through it all. They’re light enough to follow you anywhere, smart enough to adapt to the task at hand, and powerful enough to do it all without breaking a sweat.

Whether you’re deep into a creative project, breezing through admin, hopping on a call, or just kicking back with a film or game, these laptops are ready to keep up.

If that sounds good, then you’ll find them all now at Currys. And if you’re lucky, a few might even be available at a discount. Enjoy!