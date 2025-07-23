Smarter laptops for sharper minds – meet the AI-powered PCs at Currys

Laptops aren’t just laptops. They’re powerful tools to help us work, create, and play, wherever we are. But they’re not all made equal.

Enter the latest generation of Copilot+ PCs with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors – all of which come supercharged with powerful AI features that are transforming how we write, call, browse, and create.

And unlike some flashy tech fads that promise the future but deliver frustration, these notebooks truly deliver. Whether they’re transcribing your notes in real time, or reducing background noise on an important call, they’re quietly doing clever things without you even realising.

Each one of these Copilot+ PCs is packed with purpose-built AI hardware – Neural Processing Units (NPUs) that take the strain off your processor and power new tools with impressive battery efficiency. You’ll also find dedicated Copilot keys, giving you instant access to Microsoft’s AI assistant with a single press. It’s tech that adapts to how you work – not the other way around.

With that said, here are five of the smartest picks available at Currys right now.

Asus Zenbook S 14: ultra-thin power with AI at its core

One of the thinnest and lightest Copilot+ PCs available, the Zenbook S 14 is a masterclass in AI-enabled productivity. Its powerful Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor includes a lightning-fast NPU for speeding up creative tasks like image editing and real-time voice transcription – with the added benefit of longer battery life thanks to efficient background processing.

The dedicated Copilot key gives you instant access to Microsoft’s AI assistant, while Asus’ own AI suite handles cooling, audio tuning, and adaptive brightness. You also get a 3K OLED touchscreen that’s perfect for pen input or pinch-and-zoom creativity, with cinema-grade visuals to boot. All that, in a body just 1.2 kg and 1.1 cm thick. Proof that power and portability aren’t mutually exclusive.

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Evo: quietly clever, effortlessly efficient

Some AI features are flashy. Others are quietly making everything better without you ever realising it. The Prestige 13 AI+ Evo is very much the latter – a laptop that uses AI to keep things cool, quiet, and distraction-free while you focus on your work. MSI’s built-in AI Engine is designed to detect user activity and optimise performance or battery life accordingly.

The AI Noise Cancellation Pro system also uses a trio of beamforming mics to isolate your voice and block out unwanted noise – perfect for busy video calls or remote collaboration. And because the neural engine built into the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor handles these background jobs efficiently, you still get up to 24 hours of battery life.

At under 1kg, with a 2.8K OLED display and premium magnesium-aluminium build, this is a serious featherweight contender with heavyweight intelligence.

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED: smart features that won’t break the bank

AI on a budget doesn’t have to mean shoddy results. The Vivobook S 14 OLED brings plenty of Copilot+ smarts to the table – including a dedicated Copilot key and deep Microsoft integration. It uses the same generation of Intel® Core™ Ultra processors as the more premium picks here, and matches them with 16 GB of RAM and Intel® Arc graphics for creative workflows and casual gaming.

But what really sets it apart is how Asus uses AI to smooth your daily routine. Features like Asus’ StoryCube – designed to help manage photos and videos – plus AI noise cancelling and AiSense webcam tech, all help to streamline day-to-day tasks and virtual meetings, while its AI noise cancelling and AiSense webcam tech keep you looking and sounding your best on video calls. Battery life runs up to 16 hours too, and the Full HD+ OLED screen is vivid and punchy for both work and play.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9: minimalist design, maximum intelligence

The Yoga Slim 9 shows just how invisible great design can be – in the best possible way. There’s no visible webcam on this 14in 4K OLED stunner, because Lenovo’s tucked it discreetly behind the screen. It appears when you need it, disappears when you don’t, and helps deliver one of the cleanest screen-to-body ratios ever seen on a laptop.

It’s part of what makes the Slim 9 feel so seamless – just like the way it handles AI-enhanced tasks behind the scenes. With 32 GB of RAM, an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor, and a dazzling DisplayHDR True Black panel, this is a laptop that’s built for creative and professional users alike. Add in facial recognition for secure logins and a suite of Copilot features, and you’ve got a machine that’s just as clever as it is elegant.

Behind that sleek design is a powerhouse of intelligent computing. Intel’s silicon handles demanding tasks, while the AI engine is designed to support features like screen optimisation and noise filtering. A fingerprint reader handles logins in seconds, and the 120 Hz refresh rate keeps every swipe and scroll silky smooth.

Lightweight, sharp, and ideal for digital creatives who want AI to enhance their flow – not interrupt it.

Overall, these aren’t just laptops with an AI sticker slapped on the lid. They’re fast, capable machines designed from the ground up to help you think faster, focus better, and get more done with less effort. Better yet, they’re all available now at Currys.