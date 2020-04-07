Cross the streams: best ways to watch TV and movies with friends and family online

What does it do?

There ain’t no party like a Netflix Party, right? And if you can’t be with your pals and relies but still wish to jointly guffaw and babble watching mere strangers get hitched on Love is Blind, then the Netflix Party Google Chrome extension has got you covered (sort of). Thankfully there’s no sound but there’s a chat-box on the right-hand side of the screen so you can chat away. You’ll also be able to see if someone has paused or skipped a section, unless you choose to be the only one who has the control.

How to download it?

You can quickly download Netflix Party via Google Chrome browser on either your laptop or desktop. You simple open up Netflix, select the show and then you should see the NP extension on the top right, select ‘start the party’ where you’ll be served a URL to share. Send the URL to your TV buddies and let the fun begin. Make sure everyone only has one Netflix browser open simultaneously, or it won’t work.

Download chrome extension here.

Is it any good?

It works pretty well, and the side bar chat means it’s not too disruptive, but it is only available on Google Chrome. With one or two people it works a treat, but as soon as more try to join it gets more tricky, but that could be human error - who can tell!?

When you get to the end of the show, however, it will boot you all out of the group watching session and if you want to watch something else afterwards, you’ll have to go through the motions all over again.