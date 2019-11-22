Christmas Gift Guide 2019: 15 gadget gift ideas for Android fans

Gutted that Google ditched the dessert branding for Android 10? Don’t let Alphabet take away your treats: from quiche to queen of puddings, pick a suitable sweet and repeatedly Tweet its name until the search giant gets the message.
Marketing mischief complete, celebrate your guerrilla victory by stashing a fresh batch of Android gear in your stocking. Take that, 10.
Need a few ideas? From smartwatches to charging docks to TV streaming sticks, all of the kit in this list is ideal for Android devotees. The pudding’s up to you.
Looking for something different? Our full Christmas Gift Guide 2019 hub page has categories to suit every taste, budget and interest.
SoundMagic E11D (£60)
Bravery, it seems, is catching. Where Apple was once alone in the one-port world, now everyone from Google to OnePlus has ditched the humble headphone hole in favour of single port simplicity. Don’t want to go wireless? Sennheiser’s E11D earphones are your answer.
More than just a jack swap, the aluminium in-ears pack a DAC in their USB-C cable for enhanced audio quality – proof again that plug-ins still have their place.
Google Nest Wi-Fi (£129)
Between seasonal playlists and festive films, Wi-Fi takes a hammering come the Christmas holidays. Give your Internet a fighting chance with Google’s Nest router. Alone, the compact pod serves as a super-fast hub that can keep 200 devices connected and handle several 4K streams at once.
But things get even better when you pair it with a point or two: dotted around the house, these smart pals create a network that serves consistent signal to your whole abode. Each one is a smart speaker, too, so you can celebrate your connection with the help of Google Assistant.
Anker Powercore 10,000 PD (£32)
Want rock-solid abs in time for your winter trip to Thailand? You need the body toning tech of PowerCore, complete with gym ball, false promises and minor risk of electrocution.
Want a USB-C backup battery with 18W Power Delivery that can fill your Pixel in half the time? You need Anker’s PowerCore. Sure, it won’t do anything to trim your tummy, but its 10,000mAh capacity will keep your blower going for long after you tire of firing beach snaps at your Instagram story.
TicWatch E2 (£146)
There’s no such thing as a bargain smartwatch, but as connected tickers go this WearOS watch sits in stocking filler territory. Yet despite the price tag, the Ticwatch E2 doesn’t skimp on specs.
Equipped with a full suite of fitness skills, built-in GPS and all the smarts you’d expect from Google’s wearable operating system, it’s a borderline bargain. It also looks the business and – praise be! – doesn’t even flirt with the idea of a flat tyre frontage. What more could you want? Except, perhaps, an extra discount.
Google Pixelbook Pen (£99)
Nothing says ‘Merry Christmas’ quite like a custom cartoon of your dad dressed as an oversized elf. Do your satirical sketching the digital way with the official Pixelbook Pen. Pressure sensitive and lag-free, it’s the perfect creative partner for a Pixelbook or Pixel Slate.
There’s tilt support for impressive shading imitation, while Google Assistant is only ever a highlight away: press and hold the button, draw a circle around something and get instant input from the digital helper. The drawing’s down to you, though.
Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand 10W (£65)
Like a good cheese board, the Android smartphone lineup is nothing if not diverse. And, just as any decent cheese works on a cracker, so any Qi-enabled mobile will work with this wireless charger.
Delivering universal juice at up to 10W, it’ll boost your blower in landscape or portrait orientation, and can charge through most cases – or, presumably, the thin layer of camembert your handset acquired after you dropped it while taking a shot to share for #FromageFridays.
Google Pixel 4 Case (£35)
If you’re a die-hard Android fan, you’ll probably already have a Google Pixel 4 in your pocket – or it’ll be top of your Christmas wish list. But what to wrap your precious Pixel in? For once, it pays to be lazy.
Google’s own case is one of the best, with a durable fabric finish, cushioned microfibre lining and raised edge for better screen protection. It works with wireless charging and Active Edge, too, like a true soft-knit second skin.
Nvidia Shield TV (£150)
As Winnie the Pooh may once have said, never underestimate a stick. Take the latest Nvidia Shield TV: a cylinder of unrivalled smarts, it’s the answer to all your festive entertainment needs.
Connected to your telly, the Android TV tube can stream 4K HDR and do Dolby Atmos surround sound. It also upscales with AI, works as a 4K Chromecast and has Google Assistant on-board for easy interaction. Ask the motion-activated remote for your favourites and you’ll be watching in a jiffy. Just don’t drop it from a bridge and expect to see it on the other side.