Christmas Gift Guide 2019: 15 gadget gift ideas for Android fans

Gutted that Google ditched the dessert branding for Android 10? Don’t let Alphabet take away your treats: from quiche to queen of puddings, pick a suitable sweet and repeatedly Tweet its name until the search giant gets the message.

Marketing mischief complete, celebrate your guerrilla victory by stashing a fresh batch of Android gear in your stocking. Take that, 10.

Need a few ideas? From smartwatches to charging docks to TV streaming sticks, all of the kit in this list is ideal for Android devotees. The pudding’s up to you.