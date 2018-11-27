Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 20 gift ideas for caffeine addicts and coffee lovers

Starbucks to go? For deep-pocketed lazies. Instant brew? For uninitiated swill-drinkers. These days, it’s all about grinding out your own premium caffeinated beverages for a deliciously fragrant energy boost at home.
Steaming for the best beans around? We’ve scoured the web to dig up the finest coffee-related gadgets and presents you can get this Christmas.
Pick one of these gift ideas and forever change the way your friends and family enjoy their morning mug.
Looking for something different? Our full Christmas Gift Guide 2018 hub page has categories to suit every taste, budget and interest.
Wacaco Nanopresso (£70)
Caffeine cravings wait for no man. Mountain climbing in the Pyrenees? Locked in the library lift? When you’re all out of espresso, being anywhere but your coffee shrine is an absolute nightmare.
Nanopresso is here to change that. As light as a flask and sleek to boot, it’s a hand-powered pump that relies on nothing but a quick squeeze to deliver 18 bars of force through your favourite blend - no batteries in sight. All you need is hot water and some beans. Now, where did we leave our kettle?
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker (£22)
Much like your in-laws after a Christmas tiff, coffee grows bitter if it’s left to stew. Keep your caffeine hit from curdling with this pour over maker.
Fill the Bodum's stainless steel filter with your favourite ground, add steaming water and wait: it’ll drip filter the brown stuff into its borosilicate beaker, bringing out the best of its smell and flavour as it does so. Sadly, there’s no equivalent for your acquired relatives.
Hot Drink Matchbox Label Poster (£20)
It's a universal fact that coffee inspires creativity – or at least a frenzied effort at getting something done. But have you ever considered that creativity could inspire coffee?
Take this bold print, pulled from a matchbox label and blown up for your wall: look through its abstract lines and past the beguiling typography to the hot cup beyond, and you'll surely feel the urge to head for the kettle. As the great Pablo Picappuccino once said, "art is coffee is art."
Smeg DCF01 Coffee Machine (£180)
Drip. Drip. Drip. Slowly comes the coffee through the filter, teasing you with its promise of a wakening caffeine hit. Oh, how you wish it would drip more quickly.
Watching the pot won't do anything to accelerate the process but, if you really must stare as the brew comes through, you might as well make the machine something good to look at: this stylish number from Smeg is straight out of the '50s and packs plenty of buttons to play with while you wait.
Multi-ccino c (£17)
Forever confusing your cortado with your macchiato? Achieve the perfect cow-to-coffee ratio with this handy labelled beaker.
Select the recipe you want, fill to the lower line with pure coffee, then add the requisite amount of milk – whether a dot of foam or a half-pint of cream. Less impressive than a barista doing it all by eye alone but, well, you're not a barista – you're a very messy guesser.
The Coffee Factory Gift Subscription (from £26)
For indecisive caffeine fiends - or those who want to broaden their horizons beyond the bare-brick walls of a Shoreditch coffee house - a subscription to The Coffee Factory is the best way to keep their tastebuds guessing.
Gift them a Discovery Pack on repeat and they'll get two varieties of the exotic good stuff directly to their door. Simply select their preferred ground (from whole bean to fine), how many deliveries they deserve (up to a maximum of 12) and how often they want them (weekly, if they're addicted).
Baratza Encore Grinder (£129)
Forget artsy coasters and sickly syrups: for proper home-brewed joe, there's no better investment than a decent bean grinder.
No amateur skateboarder, the Encore will deliver consistent, even grinds for many years – which explains why it's a favourite of coffee connoisseurs the world over.