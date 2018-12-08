Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 15 gadget gift ideas for car lovers

Petrolheads are a pain. Always arriving sideways in a cloud of tyre smoke, expecting their overalls washed in time for another hot lap around the supermarket car park.

Buying for a car lover this Christmas? From replica classics to waxing kits, these automotive gifts should keep them occupied long enough to let the dust settle on that drone-filmed drifting video.

Sadly, no coffee table compendium can curb their octane-fuelled obssession forever – even if they curb their Corsa on the exit of the shopping trolley chicane next time out.