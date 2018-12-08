Features

Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 15 gadget gift ideas for car lovers

Fast-paced presents for your petrolhead friends
by 

Petrolheads are a pain. Always arriving sideways in a cloud of tyre smoke, expecting their overalls washed in time for another hot lap around the supermarket car park.

Buying for a car lover this Christmas? From replica classics to waxing kits, these automotive gifts should keep them occupied long enough to let the dust settle on that drone-filmed drifting video.

Sadly, no coffee table compendium can curb their octane-fuelled obssession forever – even if they curb their Corsa on the exit of the shopping trolley chicane next time out.

T-Lab Super 8 (£27)

Your full-scale replica of Lewis Hamilton's helmet might show true dedication to F1, but it's hardly the most practical item to wear about town. Remember what happened when you tried to pay in that winner's cheque with the visor down?

Play it safe with some new threads from T-Lab, instead. Home to a multitude of motoring tees, this Suzuka-inspired masterpiece will be a welcome treat for any speed freak: tastefully printed in the colours of the Japanese flag, it’s subtle enough to elude the uninitiated yet sufficiently eye-catching to start a conversation over sushi.

Land Rover Icon (£50)

From herding sheep to towing planes, rescuing climbers to tackling rallies, the Land Rover Defender has long been the ultimate off-roader: simple, rugged and reliable, it's a symbol of engineering excellence – and has been for 70 years.

Celebrate the much-loved Landie with this 200-page tome, featuring details of all the models, countless snaps and a host of captivating tales from those who've used and abused the British all-terrain icon over the last seven decades.

Handpresso Auto 12v (£136)

Morning brew making you late? Combine coffee and commuting with this in-car espresso machine: fill it with water, connect it your cigarette adapter and pop in a pod (or ground brown, if you prefer).

From zero to caffeine in 120 seconds, push the button and you'll have fresh joe before you've even left the drive.

Tile Mate (£20)

Forever misplacing the keys to your Fiesta? Put paid to lost-fob frustration with this handy tracker from Tile.

Freshly updated with a replaceable battery, simply clip the little square to your keyring and pair it with your smartphone. Next time your keys go walkabout, fire up the app and you'll see the Mate's last-known location listed – as well as the option to make it ring. Nifty.

Roav Viva (£46)

Badger your front-seat friend for playlists, weather updates and the occasional audiobook and there's every chance you'll get the silent treatment for the remainder of your five-hour drive to Fife.

Request the same of this Alexa-enabled automotive assistant, on the other hand, and it'll be only too happy to oblige. Stick it in the cigarette adapter for hands-free, well, everything – from calls to Christmas songs. It'll even charge two USB devices, which your old co-driver could never do.

