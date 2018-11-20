Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 15 gift ideas for drinkers and alcohol lovers

Christmas and drinking go together like, well, mistletoe and wine. But what do you buy for the festive boozehound in your life?
We've mulled it over and, after sampling a perfectly acceptable quantity of Winter Pimm's, have ordered a round of intoxicating presents for your responsible consumption.
'Tis the season to be jolly, after all, and there's nothing like a pint of home brew to get Santa rosy in the cheeks.
Looking for something different? Our full Christmas Gift Guide 2018 hub page has categories to suit every taste, budget and interest.
Reusable Cocktail Straws (£20)
Waking up with a crushing sense of guilt on New Year's Day is nothing new – but it's your plastic straw habit that should have you troubled, not what you did after that fifth Caipiroska.
Keep your cocktails ocean-friendly with these copper drinking straws, which have the double benefit of being reusable and looking far superior to your average suction tube.
Grow Your Own Craft Beer (£10)
At £6 a pint, a craving for craft beer can soon leave you destitute, able to afford nothing but cheap tinnies and nan's homebrew.
For a more affordable fix, pick up this grow-your-own kit from Firebox: packed in a biodegradable cube, simply nurture it for six months before sticking it in the ground. The pot will then break down into organic fertiliser for your budding hop plant and, before long, you'll have all you need to get brewing. Well, except yeast and barley, which you have to buy separately.
Sagaform Whiskey Stones (£18)
Whisky on the rocks? Get literal with your liquor with these reusable granite cubes: store them in the fridge and, when it's time to dish out the dram, simply plop a pair into your selected single malt.
Unlike ice, granite doesn't melt (obviously), so you'll get chilled tipple without that dreaded dilution. Just watch your teeth, eh?
Original Stormtrooper Decanter (£22)
Nothing says "obey" like using your foot soldier's helmet as a decanter. Thing is, that Imperial headwear can get pretty sweaty when fighting Rebel scum – and that's not a cocktail anybody wants.
Keep your liquor undiluted with this 750ml super-flint decanter, based on the original moulds for the Stormtrooper helmets. Fill it with vodka and you'll have a strong force indeed.
Coravin Model Two (£249)
For the relative who owns older, fancier wines than you, Coravin's clever wine needle system lets them pour out a glass without needing to down the whole bottle.
Clamped round the neck, it'll stick a needle through the cork and let them get at their vintage vino. When it's removed? The cork reseals and argon gas prevents the rest of the stuff from going off. Time to raid the cellar.