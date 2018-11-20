Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 15 gift ideas for drinkers and alcohol lovers

Christmas and drinking go together like, well, mistletoe and wine. But what do you buy for the festive boozehound in your life?

We've mulled it over and, after sampling a perfectly acceptable quantity of Winter Pimm's, have ordered a round of intoxicating presents for your responsible consumption.

'Tis the season to be jolly, after all, and there's nothing like a pint of home brew to get Santa rosy in the cheeks.