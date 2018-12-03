Christmas Gift Guide 2018: 20 gadget gift ideas for gardeners, animal fans and nature lovers

Muddy-kneed shrub-lovers are notoriously hard to buy for. After all, once you've filled their shed with all the spades, rakes and hoes on the market, what's left to get?
Lots, actually. From hedgehog homes to robo-mowers, there are all manner of ways to upgrade their treasured patch of grass.
To help you out, we've sifted through the weeds to pot up a crop of the best Christmas presents out there for gardeners, animal fans and nature lovers. Pick wisely and your relationship is sure to blossom.
Looking for something different? Our full Christmas Gift Guide 2018 hub page has categories to suit every taste, budget and interest.
Psychedelic Veg Kit (£15)
Encouraging little ones to munch on healthier grub often requires more stick than carrot. Change things up by switching their usual rabbit snacks for a rainbow range of funky veg.
This little kit has everything you need to give your vegetable patch a trippy twist. Add some water, care and attention, and your raised bed will be sprouting yellow courgettes and purple carrots in a snap.
Barebones Living Ultimate Tool (£55)
Your trusty trowel might be adept at planting potted petunias, but can it crack open a cold one after a hard day's digging?
Put your one-use tool in its place with this multi-talented blade: besides straight and serated edges for all sorts of sawing, it packs a flat base for bashing in tent pegs, inch markers for measuring depth and, yes, a bottle opener for popping the top on some heady refreshment after a long afternoon on your knees.
Yard Force Robomower (£550)
For some, mowing the lawn is as therapeutic as a three-hour meditation session. For others, it's as tedious as cleaning moss off the patio with a toothbrush.
If you fall into the latter category, you need Robomower: a smart gardener with half the faff, simply define your lawn's perimeter lines and the auto-trimmer will head off on its merry way, avoiding obstacles, tackling inclines and handling curvy edges as it goes – all before trundling back to its dock for more juice.
Good for 60 minutes on a single charge, set the cutting height and mowing times and Robomower will keep your grass neat and tidy, rain or shine, all year round – no programming necessary. Truly the pal your patch deserves.
Go Sloe Gift Crate (£60)
What's more satisfying than eating something you’ve grown in your garden? Drinking something you’ve grown in your garden. Something delicious and, perhaps, alcoholic.
Give the gift of gin with this grow-your-own kit, perfect for bringing a rosy glow to any gardener’s face this winter. Presented in a wooden crate are three ready-to-plant sloe bushes, accompanied by recipes and a bottle of Sloemotion gin for your green-fingered friend to enjoy while they wait for nature to take its course.
WiFi Bird Box Camera (£99)
Already keen for Springwatch? Stream a nature show of your very own with this Wi-Fi camera kit from the eager twitchers at Green Feathers.
Pop it in your existing bird box, connect it to your home network and you'll have live HD chirping right on your smartphone.
What's more, with infra-red LEDs built-in, you can check on your little tweeters at any time – the perfect solution for sleepless spring nights.
Kabloom Beebom Seedbom Pollinator (£4)
Guerilla gardeners rejoice! With a Pollinator, you can transform any desolate patch of wasteland with wonderful wildflowers. Simply chuck the grenade-shaped Seedbom at a sorry spot of soil and a shower of seeds will spill forth from its broken shell.
As the remnants break down in the rain, so flowers will take root – and not just any flowers: the Beebom is packed with the seeds of plants popular with pollinators, namely bumble bees and honey bees. And those little buzzers need all the help they can get.
Pitpat 2 (£39)
Bertie the Bernese Mountain Dog been at the biscuits? Get your pampered pooch back to their prime with this canine activity tracker: input your dog's age, weight and breed in the app, clip the lightweight tracker to their collar and, before long, you'll have all the feedback you need to get your fluffy friend from fat to fit.
Designed with the help of vets, the second-generation Pitpat tracker logs your doggo's daily doings – from walking and running to rolling and snoozing – and uses 'dogorithms' to estimate how many calories they've burnt. From there, it'll recommend the right steps to keep them at their best.
And, with a year-long battery life, this is one exercise regime they can't escape – puppy eyes or otherwise.