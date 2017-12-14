Christmas Gift Guide 2017: 25 of the best subscription gifts

If bills and junk mail have made your postie unpopular, it’s time to spice up the relationship with one of these regular deliveries of joy.
You can get a subscription for just about anything nowadays. Beer. Bacon. Even noodles.
So, whoever you're buying a prezzie for, you ought to be able to find a suitable subs package here - even if they're a noodle enthusiast.
Woodhouse Farm Sausage Club (£70/year)
Some people spend their lives dreaming of being a member of a sausage club and Woodhouse Farm (with a little help from you) are in the business of making dreams come true. Their £70 Sausage Club offers 20 packs of bangers over the course of the year, the only slight downside being that you can only have three deliveries in total. Best clear some space in the freezer.
Japancrate (from US$25/month)
Delight your resident Japanophile with a box full of exotic drinks, sweets, noodles, cosmetics or quirky wearable trinkets, all from the Land of the Rising Sun. Japancrate’s cheapest offering is the noodle one (Umai Crate), but for the true shinnichi only the Premium Japan Crate (US$30/month) will do. If they’re lucky, one might even include Crayon Shin Chan Butt Pudding.
Lifebox Men’s Health (from £22.95)
A Lifebox is like a care package for people who’ve spent so long in the gym they’ve forgotten how to think for themselves. Every month it’ll turn up on the doorstep, crammed full of superfoods and other workout fuel, such as raw energy bars, kale chips and herbal tea. There’s a women’s version as well, because women are allowed to go to the gym too.
Pie Lover’s Club (£30/month)
Who ate all the pies? It should be the recipient of this monthly delivery of specially selected pork and gourmet pies - and if not they’d have every right to ask the question themselves. Do bear in mind that their deliveries don’t need to be signed for, so if someone has been nibbling at your lunch, there won’t be a signature to give away their identity.
The Vegan Kind (from £8/month)
You’ll know if you have to buy a gift for a vegan because they’ll have told you about it every five minutes for what seems like forever. To keep them quiet for a minute or two each month, sign them up for a regular supply drop from The Vegan Kind. Choose from a box of animal-friendly cosmetics, or one crammed with edible treats and snacks.
Stuff magazine subscription (from £23.99)
Far be it from us to blow our own trumpet, but if you're looking for a great gift for a magazine lover, or a gadget obsessive, or a magazine-loving gadget-obsessive, you could always throw in something a little extra, such as a year's subscription to the world's best-selling gadget mag.
Our print or iPad editions are packed with the latest tech, in-depth features and words crafted to hilarious perfection. Objectively speaking, the ideal gift for any gadget fan!
Jukely (from £25/month)
Buying event tickets sucks. You wake up early, keep hitting the refresh button, only to be offered rubbish seats you need a new mortgage for.
Rejoice! Jukely saves you all the hassle at half the cost, with access to a different show every night in several cities around the world (including London).
New gigs appear daily at 11am: simply sign on, select a show and grab your dancing shoes. Rock up at the venue and your name will already be on the guestlist - perfect for wannabe rock stars.
Beer Hawk (from £24/month)
Bring the pub to your door with a selection of 8, 12 or 15 high-quality, bottled beers every month, two months or quarter.
Choose between dark/light and weak/strong, or roll the dice for a random selection. It’s time to get chuck that case of supermarket lager...