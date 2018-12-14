CES 2019 preview: the tech we're most excited to see

The start of a new year means two things: fruitless attempts to stay off the booze for a whole 30 days and the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas - a veritable circus of the latest gadgets.

The show runs from the 8th to the 11th of January, so for four whole days there will be more tech news coming out of the Nevada desert than you can shake a USB stick at.

Fancy a heads-up on what you can expect to be unveiled? We’ve plundered the rumour mill, harvested the grapevine and had a chat with every little bird we can find to piece together a preview of what’s most likely to be on show at CES 2019.