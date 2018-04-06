Buying guide: the best smart speakers you can buy in 2018

So you’ve decided it’s time to find a partner and settle down. Good for you. The question is: who’s the lucky AI assistant going to be?

Amazon’s Echo is the obvious choice but with Alexa popping up in a load of other products you don’t necessarily need to go with the original vessel, particularly when other brands offer more hi-fi nous - and that’s what a speaker is all about, no?

Yes and no. Gone are the days when a speaker was purely for blasting out tunes; this voice-controlled bunch can control your smart home too. So which one should you take home to live with happily ever after? Sit back and let Stuff play smart assistant matchmaker.