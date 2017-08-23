Bright sparks: the 12 best starter tips for the DJI Spark

The Spark may be DJI’s smallest, most user-friendly camera drone yet, but it's no toy.

In the hands of a skilled pilot it’s a very capable flying machine, and a very decent aerial photography tool. We’ve written this guide to help you go beyond the Spark’s basic selfie-snapping functionality – flying it in more interesting ways, using more interesting features and enhancing its innate talents with the best app and accessory add-ons.

So read on, ready your drone and lift off into a world of fresh possibilities.