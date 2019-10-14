Beta yourself: master macOS Catalina

This summer, Apple announced macOS Catalina, the latest revision to the artist formerly known as Mac OS X. This beta yourself delves into its best bits, so you can try them out for yourself.

As always, this macOS update is free, but not every Mac can run it. You’ll need one of: Mac mini/iMac/MacBook/MacBook Pro (2012 or later); Mac Pro (2013 or later); MacBook (2015 or later); iMac Pro (2017 or later). The Sidecar feature, however, requires more recent kit – minimum: late–2015 iMac; 2016 MacBook Pro/MacBook/Mac Pro; 2018 MacBook Air/Mac mini – along with an iPad that supports Apple Pencil.

All sorted? Then let’s get cracking.