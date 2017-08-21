The best Xbox One deals

So that new Project Scorpio edition Xbox One X looks pretty tasty, doesn't it?

You've just spent hours drooling over our hands-on Xbox One X review, and you're thinking about dropping some serious wedge on a pre-order. Well that's where we come in.

Hunt around no further - Stuff has rounded up top offers right here, saving you the trouble. We've got all the places offering up the console, which is due to hit the streets on November 7th.

Let's say you can't wait until then, though. A good deal on an Xbox One S is the next best thing. Check out the offers below for the current models and save yourself money on some bundles.