Upvoted: the best sustainable backpacks for an eco-friendly everyday carry

You can’t carry the world on your shoulders, but you can shoulder responsibility for the state of it.

Case in point: your backpack. The longer you keep your trusty two-strap, the more economical its existence becomes and the less manufacturing waste enters the system. Good job.

Problem is, there comes a time when even the most treasured of tatty totes has to go. Usually when a strap has snapped, you’re missing two zips and there are too many mystery stains to count.

Ready for a replacement rucksack? Stick with the green theme and pack something sustainable. From plastic bottles to surplus fabric, each of the bags below is sustainably made from eco-friendly materials that prevent potential pollution from harming the planet – perfect for conscientious carriers.