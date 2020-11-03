Features

Upvoted: the best sustainable backpacks for an eco-friendly everyday carry

Roam like a responsible hauler with these recycled sacks
You can’t carry the world on your shoulders, but you can shoulder responsibility for the state of it. 

Case in point: your backpack. The longer you keep your trusty two-strap, the more economical its existence becomes and the less manufacturing waste enters the system. Good job.

Problem is, there comes a time when even the most treasured of tatty totes has to go. Usually when a strap has snapped, you’re missing two zips and there are too many mystery stains to count.

Ready for a replacement rucksack? Stick with the green theme and pack something sustainable. From plastic bottles to surplus fabric, each of the bags below is sustainably made from eco-friendly materials that prevent potential pollution from harming the planet – perfect for conscientious carriers.

Buying tips

Open and shut

Closure is a key consideration when selecting a sack. Want easy packing access? Bag a zip-shut number. Clips offer extra security, while roll-tops promise added water-resistance but take longer to unravel.

Shoulder shackle

Unstructured straps might be lighter and less bulky, but padded ones promise greater comfort. If you’ll be schlepping far with your load, be sure to choose a bag with contoured bands that sit well on your shoulders.

Internal review

Not all compartments are created the same. Pockets, dividers and mesh sections are sweet for neat-freaks with numerous knick-knacks, while unstructured interiors make sense for bigger bits or packing cubes.

Rain game

You might want to be at one with the world, but you won’t feel so harmonious if a downpour drenches the contents of your carryaround. If rain is a risk where you’re roaming, pick a pack with waterproofing.

Plastic bags

The Scandi revamp: Fjällräven Re-Kånken (£90)

As '90s dance-pop outfit Aqua proved with Barbie Girl, plastic is the perfect material for a Scandi classic. Same goes for this eco version of Fjällräven’s best-selling sack: featuring all the functional style and bold saturation of the standard edition, the Re-Kånken’s polyester shell is crafted from recycled plastic bottles. It’s fantastic.

The guilt-free tripper: Bellroy Transit Backpack (£215)

Planes put a strain on the planet, but sometimes you’ve got to fly. Use this 28-litre sack as your carry-on and its water-resistant shell – fabricated from recycled plastic bottles – should at least offset some carbon. Its main compartment can take a weekend’s worth of gear, while a raft of external pockets make stashing your travel necessities a cinch.

The waste-free messenger: Lefrik Capsule (£58)

Reprocessing tech is now so effective that you can’t tell recycled polyester from the standard stuff. Luckily, this stylish two-strap from Lefrik makes things clear with a sewn message: “I used to be a plastic bottle.” Divided inside for handy stashing and equipped with a back pocket for quick access to key particulars, it’s ideal for a greener daily grind.

Surplus sacks

The refashioned jacket: Finisterre Packaway Rucksack (£35)

Surplus is an inevitable part of crafting clothes. That’s why the garment-making gang at Finisterre started their fabric use-up project, turning scrap material into useful gear – like this 25-litre rucksack. Made from 100% recycled ripstop polyester that was originally meant for jackets, it packs down tiny into its own pocket.

The patchwork pack: Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Del Dia (€215)

Not a fan of standard colourways? For a distinctive sack that matches your sustainable style, try this technicolour number: sewn using excess fabric from mass-production, pick a colour and one of Cotopaxi’s stitchers in the Philippines will build a bespoke bag featuring your selected shade. Robust, comfortable and practical to boot, each custom carrier comes equipped with a plethora of pockets, sleeves and mesh compartments, while its 35-litre capacity is a boon for one-bag travellers.

The leftover lugger: 66 North Backpack (€130)

Trim fabric for a raincoat and you’ll likely end up with lots of little leftovers. You could use the spare bits to make a matching mac for your pet mouse. Or, like 66 North, you could create a rugged daypack. Less cute than a rodent coat but, with a waterproof shell, 15-litre capacity and quilted lining, a lot more practical.

Recycled rucksacks

The heritage hauler: Patagonia Arbor Classic Pack (€80)

Patagonia’s been recycling polyester for its gear since 1993. Celebrate that commendable record with this retro-chic sack, made from fabric woven with plastic bottles, manufacturing waste and old garments. Its throwback exterior is waterproof and harbours a sleeve that’ll take both laptops and hydration packs, so it’s as good in the great outdoors as it is for the office.

The trucker’s tote: M-24 Medium Rolltop (£75)

If it’s tough enough to sheathe the sides of lorries, it stands to reason that tarpaulin can handle some hardcore hauling in backpack form. M-24 trims down old tarps, gives them a good scrub and forms them into roll-top companions that can go the distance. Each is completely unique, with straps fashioned from cargo webbing.

The green guardian: Pacsafe Vibe 25 Econyl ($130)

Fabricating a backpack from banana leaves might be the most renewable way to lug your gear, but one slash from a ne’er-do-well and your ethical possessions will be gone for good. For more secure sustainability, try Pacsafe’s slash-proof pack: equipped with locking zips and an anchor strap, its reinforced shell is formed from Econyl regenerated nylon, sourced from fishing nets, carpet tiles and industrial plastic.