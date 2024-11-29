The best streaming deals for Black Friday 2024: Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+ and more

Major video streaming services seem to be multiplying rather than converging, each delivering something a little different. Some are also doing some cracking Black Friday deals, too, so read on for the top streaming offers.

Our pick of the US deals is the ability to get Hulu’s ad plan for $0.99 a month for a year. That’s incredible value. In the UK, you can get Sky Stream plus Netflix for just £19 per month. This offer is only on until 3 December though, so you’ll need to get a move on if you want to grab one of the best streaming boxes around.

Best US streaming deals

Get Hulu’s ad plan for $0.99 a month for a year You can grab Hulu for the ultra-low price of just 99 cents a month for a year – saving 90%! Usually the subscription price is $9.99 a month. This is the ad-supported plan. This idea is available until the end of 2 December. Buy Now

Get Hulu and Disney+ with ads for $2.99 a month for a year

As an alternative to the above offer, you can also get Hulu as well as Disney+ in a bundle – also for an ultra-low price at just $2.99 a month for a year – saving 72%! Usually the subscription price is $10.99 a month. Both services will be ad-supported. This idea is available until the end of 2 December.

Best UK streaming deals

Get Sky Stream plus Netflix for £19 per month

The Sky Stream deal will give you Netflix and Sky TV together. You can also get it in a bundle with Full Fibre 150 broadband for £38 a month if you want to get connected as part of the same deal as well. These are 24 month deals. You can also get Sky Stream on a £22-a-month rolling deal if you prefer.

Get Paramount+ and Showtime at £3.99 for three months or £35.49 for a year Either choose a short term deal or sign up for a year, it’s up to you! After the deal ends it’s £7.99 per month or £70.99 a year. This offer is only live until the end of 2 December. Buy Now

Get Sky Glass plus Netflix from £33 per month

If you want the same Sky and Netflix experience but in a TV instead, then Sky Glass is available from Currys from £33 per month depending on what size TV you need. This also includes the Sky Ultimate package. What a great deal!