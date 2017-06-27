The best SNES Classic Mini games that aren't Mario or Zelda

Who knew we'd start the week lusting after a 25-year-old bit of gaming tech?

Well, that's exactly what happened with yesterday's announcement of Nintendo's SNES Classic Mini. While last year's NES Classic Mini reproduced perhaps the more iconic of the two consoles, we're more excited about the tiny SNES due to the 16-bit era's legendary games.

The SNES Classic Mini packs fewer games (21 as opposed to 30), but there really isn't a bad one in the bunch. In fact, most of them are absolutely essential – and you've probably already played Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Super Mario Kart plenty of times in the past. All of those are well worth revisiting, but what about the rest of the lineup? These are the eight other games that should top your must-play list.