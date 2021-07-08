The best smartphones of 2021 (so far)

If you didn’t see much reason to upgrade your phone during the heart of the pandemic, we don’t blame you for holding out. Now you have a bounty of fresh hardware to consider.

We’re only six months into the year, but already we’ve seen a wealth of excellent smartphones from the likes of OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, and more, along with some seriously impressive budget handsets to balance out the high-end heavyweights.

Our ever-updated Top 10 Smartphones list is always the best place to start if you’re looking for the best of the best on the market right now. But if you want something that’s just been released so far in 2021, here are our picks for the best phones out so far this year.