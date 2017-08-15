Great escapes: 19 of the best sci-fi holiday reads

If you love technology, you’ve got to love sci-fi. It’s where the big ideas come from – decades or even centuries before they happen in real life, the inventions of the future are described by some of the world's best authors.

Fortunately, we already live in a future where we can pack dozens of holiday books into one pocketable e-reader. And that means you could potentially take every one of these 19 imaginative wonders with you on your summer break. Though whether you could get through them all is a different matter.

We've concentrated mainly here on recent novels, with the majority having been released in 2016 or 2017; we figured you'd already have read Slaughterhouse Five, The Man In The High Castle and Snow Crash by now. We've also included a few books which form the second part (or later) of a series. Obviously in most cases you'll want to read the first part beforehand. But again, if you're a big sci-fi fan you probably already have done.

So whether you're looking to board a spaceship and fly through a melodramatic space opera or have your mind blown by a blast of intellectual sci-fi, these modern science fiction classics are the premium reading fuel to pour into your new Kindle.

Additional words: Danny Wadeson