The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals - £49/m w/90GB data and free Galaxy Ear Buds on O2

The Galaxy S20 Plus is real – announced as part of Samsung’s huge next generation of Galaxy phones.

And if you were looking for a top-specced beast... Let’s just say you won’t be disappointed!

A gorgeous 6.7in AMOLED display upfront, running at a lightning fast 120Hz, three carefully tuned cameras and a time of flight sensor on back, a ridiculous 12GB ram working alongside a next-gen processor powering everything with supersonic speed!

Plus, they’re not beating around the bush with this “4G to 5G” transition. There are no 4G-only options here – each model is armed to the gills, ready for the 5G revolution.

So, with that in mind, you’d assume the deals are really expensive...right? Wrong! Given what you get (along with the added bonus of a free pair of Galaxy Ear Buds), you’ve got some incredible deals here.

Wanting to get this Sim free? Grab yourself one for £999.99

Don't forget. You will definitely need a case - here are the best options!