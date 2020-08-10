The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals for August 2020

Going ultra? Why wouldn’t you!? Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a beast...

The 6.9in WQHD+ resolution (3088 x 1440) display is gorgeous with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, powered by a super-fast Exynos 990 processor and 12GB RAM.

The beasty 4,500 mAh battery keeps you going all day long and we’ve not even got to the triple camera array yet – featuring a 108MP lens capable of capturing 8K video and a buttery smooth 120FPS.

Also, as you can see from our hands-on, all of this makes for a ruddy good phone – a jewel in the crown for any top spec chasing gadget geek out there with the productivity-boosting addition of that stylus.

Going SIM-free? Pick up your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for £1,179.