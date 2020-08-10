The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals for August 2020

Going ultra? Why wouldn’t you!? Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a beast...
The 6.9in WQHD+ resolution (3088 x 1440) display is gorgeous with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, powered by a super-fast Exynos 990 processor and 12GB RAM.
The beasty 4,500 mAh battery keeps you going all day long and we’ve not even got to the triple camera array yet – featuring a 108MP lens capable of capturing 8K video and a buttery smooth 120FPS.
Also, as you can see from our hands-on, all of this makes for a ruddy good phone – a jewel in the crown for any top spec chasing gadget geek out there with the productivity-boosting addition of that stylus.
Going SIM-free? Pick up your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for £1,179.
Pre-Order Deal – game-on or listen away?
Settled on getting a Note 20 Ultra? You really should pre-order it, because there is a belter of a freebie.
You’ve just got to make a choice... Do you care most about gaming or listening to music + podcasts?
Going for the former, you can take advantage of Samsung’s partnership with Xbox and their mind-blowing XCloud service with 3 months subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, MOGA XP5-X+ Game Controller and a Wireless Charging stand. And for the latter, you can pick up a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with crystal clear sound quality and the proper integration you get from first party hardware.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra best deals
Shop around (or should we say scroll around) at the best deals just below, or head further down for our own personal recommendations on offers that come with a shedload of 5G data.
Stuff Recommends...
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Galaxy Buds Live or 3 months free Xbox Games Pass and a wireless controller
Total cost of ownership: £1639.99
Get yours here for £65 per month with £79.99 upfront cost.
EE
- 100GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Galaxy Buds Live or 3 months free Xbox Games Pass and a wireless controller
Total cost of ownership: £1568
Get yours here for £47 per month with £440 upfront cost.
Three
- 30GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Galaxy Buds Live or 3 months free Xbox Games Pass and a wireless controller
Total cost of ownership: £1752