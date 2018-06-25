The best OnePlus 6 deals

If you want to stand apart from the hordes of Android and Apple fanboys, look no further than OnePlus.
Over the last few years, it's built a name for itself as the phone company for those looking for something a little different. While Apple and Google have been happy to pump out (admittedly very useful) updates on both the software and hardware sides, OnePlus has been ploughing its own furrow, thanks to a combination of brash marketing and unbelievably capable handsets that don't cost much cash.
The OnePlus 6 is the culmination of this. It boasts a stunning AMOLED screen, superfast performance and dual camera set-up, yet somehow manages to cost less than £500. That's not cheap. But it's a hell of a lot more affordable than an Apple or Android flagship.
Want one? This is where it's at. We've hunted out the best deals, and will update this page as more become available.
The best One Plus 6 64GB deals: £47/m w/ 30GB
SIM free
- OnePlus 6 64GB
Get the OnePlus 6 (64GB) SIM free here for £469
Contract
O2 is the only UK network currently offering the 64GB model OnePlus 6. Here are its best deals.
Low monthly spend
If you can find £89.99 to cover the upfront cost, 4GB of data will only set you back £37 a month.
- 4GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £977.99
Big data
£47 a month and £79.99 upfront gets you a crazy 30GB monthly data allowance, plus unlimited calls and texts.
- 30GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1207.99