Best heart rate monitors in 2025 for running, swimming and gym workouts

You can learn a lot by listening to your heart, which is where the best heart rate monitors come in. Whether you’re at the gym, out for a run or in for a swim, the pulse sensors below will never miss a beat.

While most of the best sports watches can track your beats per minute, a dedicated ticker tracker will almost always do it with greater accuracy. Transmitted to your smartphone in real-time or saved for syncing once you’ve finished, these monitors make it easy to capture reliable heart rate data during your workouts.

From lightweight armbands to pro-level chest straps, our list below covers a range of the best heart rate monitors for every kind of exercise and budget. Don’t know your BPM from your HRM? We’ve also broken down some key specs to consider before you get your heart set on one monitor in particular.

The best heart rate monitors you can buy today:

The forearm friend

1. Wahoo Tickr Fit

Need a way to smash tennis balls across the court? Try your forehand. Need somewhere to wear this optical heart rate monitor, complete with 30-hour battery life and dual-band connectivity? Try your forearm. Worn north of the wrist but south of the elbow, Wahoo’s mid-limb tracker works with more than 50 fitness apps, including Zwift and Peloton.

The colourful coach

2. Coospo Realzone HW9

Reckon your Massive Gym Beats playlist gets you in the zone? This armband will tell you for sure. Reading your BPM in real time, its five-colour LED tells you which intensity level you’re at. Light blue shows that you’re going easy, while green means you’re right in the window. If it puts on the red light, you might want to dial down your cardio.

The statement strap

3. Coros Heart Rate Monitor

Wearing your heart on your sleeve will make you sensitive. Wear this detector there instead and it’ll do the sensing. An elasticated fabric band holds it snug against your arm, while its buttonless build is the definition of drama-free: it automatically connects to a paired device when you pull it on. Opt for lime or orange if you really want to stir things up.

The long-term listener

4. Garmin HRM-Pro Plus

Some sporty sorts can’t stick to one discipline. If you like to sweat it several ways, this strap has got you covered. More than just a monitor, it pairs with compatible Garmin smartwatches for in-depth feedback on your running dynamics. Jump in the saddle and it’ll sync with the brand’s bike computers, while 50-metre waterproofing means you’re all set to swim with it.

The elite ECG

5. Polar H10

Your pulse can change in a heartbeat. Need a reactive reader? The Polar H10 has long been the benchmark for measuring your body’s beat: its ECG sensor is more precise and responsive than any optical sensor. Ideal if you’re an elite athlete looking to detect marginal performance improvements. Or a mediocre athlete who’s obsessed with stats. And with a battery good for up to 400 hours, it’s got the legs to outlast any endurance runner.

The rechargeable reader

6. Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate

Most chest straps need a transplant when they’re all ticked out. That means digging around in the drawer for a coin battery. Not this one: good for more than 100 hours from a full charge, the Trackr is juiced using a magnetic cable that connects to a USB-C charger. And because it doesn’t have to open up, the sensor unit is IPX7 water-resistant.

The triple tracker

7. Myzone MZ-Switch

Freedom comes in many forms. One is having the choice to strap this swappable sensor around your wrist, arm or chest. Another is the option to record data to its built-in memory for phone-free fitness. You’re also free to try as hard as you like: the MZ-Switch tracks your heart rate and rewards effort as part of its zone-based training system.

The petite puck

8. Polar Verity Sense

Dumbbells are the only thing that should weigh you down during a workout. Luckily, this coin-sized recorder hits the scales at a scant 5g. Strapped to your bicep, it can log sessions offline or transmit data in real time. Down for a dip? A bundled clip lets you attach the featherweight detector to your goggles, for front-crawl feedback that doesn’t affect your buoyancy.

Read our in-depth Polar Verity Sense review

The wearable wearable

9. Whoop 4.0

Stick a standard heart rate monitor in your pants and you’ll get funny looks at the gym. Take out a Whoop subscription and you can wear its tracker any way you want. Shipped with a wristband, the 24/7 sensor can be slotted into a whole range of wearable accessories, from boxer shorts to sports bras. Don it for blood oxygen, body temp and bpm readings.

How to choose the best heart rate monitor

Looking to buy the best heart rate monitor but don’t know where to start? Here are some things to consider:

Battery: You might need a recharge after every workout, but your sensor shouldn’t. 30 hours is the minimum, but the best ticker trackers have enough stamina to stick with you through a year of daily exercise.

You might need a recharge after every workout, but your sensor shouldn’t. 30 hours is the minimum, but the best ticker trackers have enough stamina to stick with you through a year of daily exercise. Connectivity: Every monitor above uses Bluetooth to talk to your smartphone. Most also support ANT+ connectivity, transmitting your heart rate data directly to devices like bike computers, smartwatches and connected treadmills.

Every monitor above uses Bluetooth to talk to your smartphone. Most also support ANT+ connectivity, transmitting your heart rate data directly to devices like bike computers, smartwatches and connected treadmills. Placement: Placement matters for comfort and accuracy. Chest sensors are more reliable, while wristbands are more convenient. Armband monitors strike a balance, being easy to wear but less affected by movement.

Placement matters for comfort and accuracy. Chest sensors are more reliable, while wristbands are more convenient. Armband monitors strike a balance, being easy to wear but less affected by movement. Waterproofing: Sweat gets everywhere. Most monitors are proofed against perspiration, and many can survive a dunking in the fitness club fountain. The hardiest are swim-ready, with full 50-metre waterproofing.

Now check out Stuff’s guide to the best running and GPS sports watches.