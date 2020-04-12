The best deals in Currys PC World Easter Sale

Currys PC World have kicked off their Easter Mega Deals event, spanning across TVs, PCs, smart tech and home appliances – giving you the chance to upgrade the tech in your home on the cheap.
That guarantees some serious entertainment during this anxious time in all our lives. So, grab a brew (or probably something alcoholic – it's the bank holiday after all), and scroll down. We’ve picked the best deals worth your hard-earned money in the sale.
Upgrade the living room telly
Thanks to the Easter sale, you can make the jump to 4K from just £249! Take a look at the best deals below.
JVC 40in 4K HDR smart TV with Amazon Alexa – just £249 (save £50.99)
Philips Ambilight 50in 4K HDR smart TV with Google Assistant – just £399 (save £400)
Sony Bravia 55in 4K HDR smart TV with Google Assistant – just £549 (save £130.99)
Samsung 75in QLED 4K HDR smart TV with Bixby – just £2299 (save £200.99)
OK, computer
From entry-level laptops to feature-packed gaming powerhouses, everything is up for grabs in the Easter sale.
Acer Aspire 5 14in laptop with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD – just £499 (save £200)
ASUS Vivobook 15 with Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD – just £799 (save £200)
Acer Aspire TC-885 desktop with Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and 1TB HDD – just £899 (save £100)
Lenovo IdeaCentre A540 all-in-one desktop with AMD Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD – just £549 (save £100)
All the smarts
From smart thermostats and watches, to smart speakers and lighting systems, spend this time at moving your home into the 21st century with some seriously cool tech.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat – just £169 (save £30)
Philips Hue White and colour smart bulb starter kit with Google Nest Mini – just £169 (save £30)
Portal 10in from Facebook – just £118.98 (save £50.02)
Get Snap Happy
In the market for a new DSLR or video camera to capture those moments better than your phone snapper ever could? Currys PC World has you covered.
DJI Osmo Pocket handheld camera with stabiliser – just £269 (save £60)
Canon EOS 4000D DSLR with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses – just £379 (save £120)
DJI Osmo Action camera – just £249 (save £80)
Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless camera with 15-45mm and 55-200mm lenses - £639 (save £40)
Domestic goodness
A home runs as good as the tech keeping you going. Here are the best home appliance and cleaning tech deals out there!
Magimix C3160 food processor – just £189 (save £40)
Delonghi bean to cup coffee machine – just £349 (save £350)
Dyson V7 cordless vacuum cleaner – just £199 (save £120)
Beko full-size fully integrated dishwasher – just £219 (save £30.99)