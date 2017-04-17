The best Chromebooks in the world - reviewed

Who says you’ve got to splash the cash just to get a thin-and-light laptop? If you’re willing to ditch Windows, a Chromebook can do it all, for less.

It’s not hard to see why Google’s Chrome OS is winning over anyone after a budget bargain: prices start at just over £200 for the most basic models, but even these boot up in less than 10 seconds, are fairly immune to viruses, and are so simple that even your Gran could use one without needing constant tech support.

Pay a little more and you can even get a 2-in-1 model that converts into a tablet.

It’s not like there’s a catch, either. Chrome OS stores all your files in the Cloud, so you don’t need much storage, and doesn’t need a beefy CPU or loads of RAM to run smoothly. A bulging app store means you’ll be able to do just about anything with one, too.

So forget taking out a second mortgage for the Surface Pro 4 or MacBook Pro: if you’re in the market for a Chromebook, this is the only test you need to read.