The best cheap smartphones - reviewed

News flash: we’d all like a Samsung Galaxy S8. But when saving up for an underground bunker in the backyard seems a better idea by the day and soon penny sweets may end up costing a pound, maybe it’s a good time to save a few quid.

The good news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get high-end design, screens or performance anymore.

We’re not here to recommend the £15 Nokia phone everyone forgot Nokia still makes, but the sort of phones we’d still be happy to use instead of that dream Galaxy S8.

Here’s the best of the budget best.