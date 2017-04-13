The best cheap smartphones - reviewed

News flash: we’d all like a Samsung Galaxy S8. But when saving up for an underground bunker in the backyard seems a better idea by the day and soon penny sweets may end up costing a pound, maybe it’s a good time to save a few quid.
The good news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get high-end design, screens or performance anymore.
We’re not here to recommend the £15 Nokia phone everyone forgot Nokia still makes, but the sort of phones we’d still be happy to use instead of that dream Galaxy S8.
Here’s the best of the budget best.
Moto G5 in figures Operating system: Android 7 • Screen: 5in 1920x1080 • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core • RAM: 2GB • Camera: 13MP rear, 5MP front • Storage: 16GB plus microSD
Oppo F1 in figures Operating system: Android 6.0.1 • Screen: 5.5in 1920x1080 • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core • RAM: 3GB • Camera: 13MP rear, 5MP front • Storage: 32GB + microSD
Honor 5x in figures Operating system: Android 6.0 • Screen: 5.5in 1920x1080 • Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 655 octa-core • RAM: 3GB • Camera: 12MP+2MP rear, 8MP front • Storage: 32GB
Blu Life Max in figures Operating system: Android 6.0 • Screen: 5.5in 1280x720 • Processor: Mediatek MT6737 quad-core • RAM: 2GB • Camera: 8MP rear w/ autofocus, LED flash, 5MP front w/ LED flash • Storage: 16GB + microSD card slot
Wileyfox Swift 2X in figures Operating system: Android 6.0 • Screen: 5.2in 1920x1080 • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core • RAM: 3GB • Camera: 16MP rear w/ PDAF autofocus, LED flash, 8MP front • Storage: 32GB + microSD card slot
Wileyfox Swift in figures Operating system: Android 7.0.1 • Screen: 5.5in 1920x1080 • Processor: Mediatek Helio P10 octa-core RAM: 4GB • Camera: 13MP rear w/ PDAF autofocus, LED flash, 8MP front • Storage: 16GB (with microSD)
Sony Xperia E5 in figures Operating system: Android 6.0.1 • Screen: 5in 1280x720 • Processor: Mediatek MT6735 quad-core • RAM: 1.5GB • Camera: 13MP rear, 5MP front • Storage: 16GB + microSD card slot