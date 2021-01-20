The best cases and accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S21

Following months of leaks and speculation, the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are finally official, and they’re dropping soon: on 29 January!

They’re cheaper than last year’s models but no less fancy, packing in flagship components and design alike to deliver highly desirable 2021 Androids. Now’s the time to drop in a pre-order, and if you’re planning for a new phone, it’s also high time to order some handy accessories.

Whether it’s a case for your new phone, an S Pen stylus for the top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra, a power brick or a wireless charger, here’s a look at the accessories worth considering for the Galaxy S21 line.