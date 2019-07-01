The Best 4K TVs Available For Under £500

4K TVs are for the many, not the few anymore.
The price of ultra HD is not as sky high as you think anymore. In fact, for £500 or less, you can get the extra millions of pixels needed to power the 4K likes of the PS4 Pro, Sky Q and Amazon Prime Video. Let’s not forget the addition of HDR too.
So, we’re doing what we do best - going through what’s available and handpicking the five best 4K HDR TVs available for half a grand or less. A worthwhile investment in upgrading your living room.
LG 43UK6470PLC 43in Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
At just £309, LG’s 43-inch TV is at a great price for anybody looking to get into 4K for cheap. Plus, it comes with all the added extras you expect from the top notch tellys from this company.
HDR10? Yep. Smart TV capabilities? Of course. Google Assistant built-in? Believe it.
And with all the HDMI slots you could possibly want, this is an ideal jumping off point.
JVC LT-55C870 55in Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
A bigger screen for an extra £60? Count us in on this.
JVC brought the big guns with this 55-inch Ultra HD TV - bringing the latest HDR standards, Freeview HD, 4K streaming services and 4 HDMI ports.
Oh, and if you buy selected TV & broadband packages alongside this at Currys PC World, you can claim up to £200 cashback.
Samsung UE43RU7100KXXU 43in Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
Available as part of Currys PC World’s Summer Clearance, you can save £150 on Samsung’s 4K HDR beast that brings a lot of top-of-the-line features to the budget market.
Amazing colour with HDR10+ and Hybrid Log-Gamma, 3 HDMI 2.0a ports, and a picture quality score of 1400 PQI - an internal scoring system used by Samsung which indicates a nice high refresh rate and more true-to-life picture reproduction.
Samsung UE50RU7100KXXU 50in Smart 4K HD HDR LED TV
Want all of the above TV, but with a better screen? Pop an extra £100 on the price and it’s all yours in Samsung’s 50-inch 4K Ultra HD tv.
Panasonic TX-49FX55B 49” Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
And finally, we turn to Panasonic’s super affordable 4K Smart TV - a 49-inch unit with everything you could possibly need from a living room centre piece.
HDR10, a 1200 Hz refresh rate, all of the Freeview necessities and three HDMI ports.
Plus you can get £200 cash back with the purchase of selected TV & broadband packages on the side.