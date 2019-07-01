The Best 4K TVs Available For Under £500

4K TVs are for the many, not the few anymore.

The price of ultra HD is not as sky high as you think anymore. In fact, for £500 or less, you can get the extra millions of pixels needed to power the 4K likes of the PS4 Pro, Sky Q and Amazon Prime Video. Let’s not forget the addition of HDR too.

So, we’re doing what we do best - going through what’s available and handpicking the five best 4K HDR TVs available for half a grand or less. A worthwhile investment in upgrading your living room.