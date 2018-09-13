Apple iPhone XS vs iPhone X: What's the difference?

On paper, it might seem like Apple hasn't done much with the camera setup from the iPhone X. The XS still features a dual 12-megapixel camera setup on the back: one wide-angle (f/1.8) and the other telephoto (f/2.4). The dual-camera approach allows for blurred-backdrop Portrait photos, bokeh effects, and 2x optical zoom... just like before.

But speedier sensors and the new Smart HDR feature promise improved highlight and shadow detail to photos, plus better low-light performance. The shots shown onstage looked fantastic, but we'll have to see what everyday photos look like when we're out and about in the real world. Apple also says that snaps happen faster than ever, making for better action shots.

And the iPhone XS packs in another super-cool feature: a slider that lets you adjust the background focal depth after shooting, giving you manual control over the blur and bokeh. It looks incredibly impressive.

On the front, again, the specs look the same: it's a 7MP camera flanked by sensors that enable Face ID security and Animoji. But now it's faster and more secure than before, plus the same kind of focal depth slider is available for selfie Portrait shots, as well. All told, front and back, there are some big benefits to the iPhone XS over the iPhone X.