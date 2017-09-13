Apple iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy S8: the weigh-in

Well, the iPhone X finally takes down one of the Galaxy's continual advantages: wireless charging. Apple's top-end phone adds it in thanks to the new glass backing, although the iPhone X doesn't offer fast wireless charging. It does have corded fast charging, though.

As for battery life, we don't have official specs on the size of the iPhone X cell, but Apple says it'll go two hours longer than the iPhone 7's meager 1,960mAh pack. The Galaxy S8 meanwhile, has a 3,000mAh battery pack that can typically hold its own for a full day, provided you don't go too hard on games and streaming media. We suspect the iPhone X will hit a similar notch, but we'll have to wait for testing to confirm.

In terms of storage, the iPhone X bumps up the starting tally with its 64GB and 256GB models, but still doesn't have microSD support. With the Galaxy, you get 64GB within and then can build out from there. Same old Apple, then.

The iPhone X has scrapped Apple's influential Touch ID sensor in favour of Face ID via the new TrueDepth front-facing camera setup, and unlocking your phone looks pretty smooth in Apple's stage demos – but not seamless. The Galaxy S8's facial scanning is much the same in our testing: it works well much of the time, but not all of the time. We'll see how Face ID actually pans out.

Also, the TrueDepth system allows Apple to offer really goofy, hilarious-looking animated emoji that mimic your own facial reactions. Yep, we're into that.

But Samsung also has a couple of big bonus, hardware-related perks: Gear VR support, which is really cool and entertaining, and DeX Station dock support, which is… a work in progress. The latter lets you plug your phone into the dock and connect it to a monitor for a PC-like desktop work environment, which might be really helpful to some people, but we found it pretty limited (and limiting) in our review testing. It's a niche need, but some will love it.

Between storage and VR, Samsung has enough meaningful edges here to take this category.

Likely Winner: Samsung Galaxy S8