Apple iPad Air (2020) vs iPad Pro: Which should you buy?

The old iPad Air still largely kept the classic Apple tablet aesthetic, albeit with slimmer bezels, but it paled in comparison to the boxier, all-screen look of the iPad Pro (2018 model shown). Now, the iPad Air is basically identical to the Pro.

But there’s an obvious difference, of course: while the Pro only comes in Silver and Space Gray, the iPad Air adds Rose Gold, Sky Blue, and Green to that list. These brighter options seem aimed at a wider, less-professional audience (given the naming of the tablets too), and are a nice breath of fresh air for Apple tablets.

In terms of dimensions, the iPad Air and iPad Pro 11 are now nearly identical. There’s a smidge more bezel on the iPad Air thanks to its 10.9in screen compared to 11.0in on the iPad Pro, and the back camera module is much smaller on the Air too.

Also, interestingly, Apple has brought Touch ID back from the dead for the iPad Air via the power button on the frame, rather than put in a Face ID module (which the Pro has). The iPad Air also has half the speakers at two versus four on the Pro, but now they’re positioned to be more ideal for landscape usage. We’ll see how that works out when using the iPad in portrait.