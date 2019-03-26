Apple Arcade: I want to believe

What Apple’s proposing is like Netflix for games. For a monthly fee, you get unlimited access to over 100 titles, free from ads, tracking, and IAP. Many will be exclusive to iOS, and none will feature on other mobile platforms or subscription services. Big names are attached, including Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ken Wong and Will Wright.

Anything you try can be downloaded for offline play, and will work across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Progress will seamlessly sync across iCloud. And Apple is putting its money where its mouth is, contributing to development costs, and working closely with games creators.

There remain reasons to be concerned. If people subscribe, will they still dip into premium fare Apple hasn’t deigned worthy of inclusion? How many will subscribe in the first place? Will Apple just get bored of the whole thing, like Game Center, or is this really a new beginning?

Time will tell. The worst-case scenario is access to 100 great-looking games, probably for a tenner. So that first month at least will be an iOS gamer’s dream come true. And right now, it’s great to see Apple – rather than considering this exciting, vibrant medium ‘lesser’ than music, film, television, and literature – finally playing the game.

Apple Arcade will launch in autumn 2019 in over 150 countries. It will be available within the App Store, and compatible with iOS, tvOS, and macOS. Monthly pricing has yet to be announced.