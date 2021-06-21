Amazon Prime Day 2021: best video game deals

Amazon Prime Day is chock-a-block with gaming deals today.
Getting a discount on the latest generation Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 consoles sadly isn't on the cards (you'll be lucky to find one at full price, given current stock shortages), but there are plenty of discounts on games and accessories – not to mention older consoles.
Video gaming hardware deals
Nintendo Switch + Ring Fit Adventure (£314.99 – 15 percent discount)
This might not seem like the greatest saving on this console bundle, but considering Ring Fit Adventure was once almost impossible to find in stock, it’s nothing to sniff at.
PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£79.99 – 29 percent discount)
PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Charging Station (£64.99 – 24 percent discount)
In the market for a second PS5 controller and fancy getting a decent game or a handy charging station into the bargain? These deals have you covered.
Razer Kishi for Android controller (£42.99 – 52 percent discount)
A big ol' discount for the Kishi low-latency smartphone controller here, which basically turns your Android phone into a Nintendo Switch-style handheld.
Razer Seiren X streaming microphone (£42.99 – 57 percent discount)
Want to become the next Ninja? This USB mic, built for streaming, could be your first step towards Twitch stardom.
Crucial MX500 500GB SSD (£47.99 – 26 percent discount)
This robust and fast internal SSD has 500GB of space and will speed up your gaming PC’s read/write performance (assuming you’ve been using a standard hard drive until now).
Samsung Odyssey G7 27in gaming monitor (£429 – 22 percent discount)
With a gently curved 1440p 240Hz QLED display that supports G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, not to mention great connectivity (HDMI, two DisplayPorts and two USB 3.0), this is a fantastic gaming monitor for the price.
SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset (£51.99 – 42 percent discount)
Versatility is the name of the game here: the Arctis 3 works with pretty much any gaming platform (including iOS and Android), supports spatial audio (on Windows 10 and Xbox One consoles) and comes with a high-quality ClearCast mic.
Samsung T7 2TB external SSD (£203.39 – 33 percent discount)
Whether you’re looking for additional storage for your PC or want somewhere to put your burgeoning console game library, this portable drive has you covered.
Video gaming software deals
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla PS4 (£29.49 – 49 percent discount)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS5 (£29.49 – 2 percent discount)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox One/Series X (£29.49 – 49 percent discount)
The latest entry in Ubisoft's long-running series is discounted across all the main formats, should you fancy pulling on the horned helmet of a marauding viking warrior next weekend.
Dark Souls Remastered PS4 (£12.79 – 33 percent discount)
Dark Souls Remastered Xbox One (£12.79 – 27 percent discount)
The hugely challenging cult action-RPG, remade for the last-gen consoles, is going for a song. Git gud, as they say – and git it for a bargain.
Lego Harry Potter Collection on Switch (£20.99 – 40 percent discount)
The boy wizard's adventures, all in one place and available at a low price.