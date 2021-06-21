Amazon Prime Day 2021: best video game deals

Nintendo Switch + Ring Fit Adventure (£314.99 – 15 percent discount)

This might not seem like the greatest saving on this console bundle, but considering Ring Fit Adventure was once almost impossible to find in stock, it’s nothing to sniff at.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£79.99 – 29 percent discount)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Charging Station (£64.99 – 24 percent discount)

In the market for a second PS5 controller and fancy getting a decent game or a handy charging station into the bargain? These deals have you covered.

Razer Kishi for Android controller (£42.99 – 52 percent discount)

A big ol' discount for the Kishi low-latency smartphone controller here, which basically turns your Android phone into a Nintendo Switch-style handheld.

Razer Seiren X streaming microphone (£42.99 – 57 percent discount)

Want to become the next Ninja? This USB mic, built for streaming, could be your first step towards Twitch stardom.

Crucial MX500 500GB SSD (£47.99 – 26 percent discount)

This robust and fast internal SSD has 500GB of space and will speed up your gaming PC’s read/write performance (assuming you’ve been using a standard hard drive until now).

Samsung Odyssey G7 27in gaming monitor (£429 – 22 percent discount)

With a gently curved 1440p 240Hz QLED display that supports G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, not to mention great connectivity (HDMI, two DisplayPorts and two USB 3.0), this is a fantastic gaming monitor for the price.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset (£51.99 – 42 percent discount)

Versatility is the name of the game here: the Arctis 3 works with pretty much any gaming platform (including iOS and Android), supports spatial audio (on Windows 10 and Xbox One consoles) and comes with a high-quality ClearCast mic.

Samsung T7 2TB external SSD (£203.39 – 33 percent discount)

Whether you’re looking for additional storage for your PC or want somewhere to put your burgeoning console game library, this portable drive has you covered.