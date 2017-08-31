9 things we want from the new Apple TV (2017)

It’s hard to know where the Apple TV resides in Apple’s affections. Sometimes, it’s a “hobby”, and then it’s the “future of television”. For Stuff, it often feels like a missed opportunity.

The hardware is solid, but lacks key features and is overpriced. With gaming, Apple had the component parts of the Switch years before Nintendo, yet did little with them. And outside of the USA, you’d be forgiven for thinking Apple didn’t realise people even watch television.

But rumours suggest an Apple TV revamp is imminent. Chances are it’ll be a speed and tech bump. But what if Apple throws everything at the Apple TV this time? It’d include all these goodies, and more…