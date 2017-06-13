8 things to know from Sony's E3 conference

Sony is so far ahead in the current console race that it didn’t need to go all out for E3 2017. And that’s exactly what happened at its press conference for PlayStation 4 and VR.

Having announced a litany of new games with distant release dates at recent E3s, Sony finally took the chance to give itself a breather and tell us more about its awesome titles that you’ll actually be able to buy in the next 12 months. So while there was nothing as exciting to see as the Xbox One X, the likes of Spider-Man, Days Gone and a Shadow of the Colossus remake all seem set to deliver the goods. And you shouldn’t have to wait too long to play them either.

So without further ado, here are the headlines from a modest E3 for Sony PlayStation.