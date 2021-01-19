8 of the best games to give you a workout

As anyone who's busted a move in Dance Dance Revolution or flailed their limbs in front of an Xbox Kinect will attest, attempting to achieve fitness goals by playing video games isn't a fresh concept.

That said, the evolution of the medium – especially in the virtual reality space – has not only made the pursuit lots more engaging, but also legitimately effective.

Best of all, the fitness benefits of these titles are typically a positive byproduct of experiences that are, first and foremost, video games; they're not marketed as exercise alternatives, but rather action, sports, music, and fighting games that just happen to whip you into shape while you're playing them.

Whether you're looking to obliterate fat from beneath a VR headset, break a sweat in front of your Nintendo Switch, or even decimate calories while defeating the Dark Side, the following games are just begging to become your best workout buddies.

Additional words by Matt Tate