7 things you need to know about Fitbit's new Versa smartwatch

Grown bored of your fitness band's limitations, but not quite enough to shell out £299 on a Fitbit Ionic?

Fitbit reckons it has the answer to your quandary with the new Versa. It's the Ionic's cheaper, more conventionally handsome FitbitOS brother and is (theoretically) a perfect upgrade from all those fitness bands that now feel a little bit 2014.

But what exactly is the Versa bringing to the gang of fitness-mad smartwatches currently dominated by the beefcake Apple Watch? Here's the Versa's highlights reel...