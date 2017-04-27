7 things we love about the Samsung Galaxy S8 - and 3 we don't

Oh hello there, beautiful. The Galaxy S8 has arrived, and has been getting glowing reviews across the board - including from us here at Stuff.

It's easily one of the best phones Samsung has ever made - and not just because it hasn't blown up. So far. But while there are loads of things to love about it and its bigger brother, it isn't quite perfect.

Now that it's been living in our pocket for a few weeks, here are our favourite aspects of Samsung's superphone - and a few niggles that we wish Samsung had managed to iron out before launch.